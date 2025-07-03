Celebs Join TikTok’s Slightly Threatening & Hilarious ‘Show & Tell’ Trend

Source: Eugenia R. Washington / Getty

TikTok has birthed another viral sensation. This time, it’s a slightly threatening, yet comical “Show and Tell” trend, where celebrities and fans alike support their friends and families businesses, ideas, and creations. Check out some of our favorites including Tisha Campbell and Tabitha Brown’s renditions inside.

What started as a playful format where people show off their friends and families with a mix of sass and pride has turned into a viral showcase with just a hint of menace. And of course, Black celebrities are adding their own flavor. Two standout uploads come from none other than actress and singer Tisha Campbell with her son Xen and beloved vegan influencer and actress Tabitha Brown with her daughter Choyce,

In Campell’s video, she’s the defendant and supporter, highlighting his love for “toys” or action figures. The Internet especially loved how the actress celebrated her son and those who also experience autism. In the viral video, she proudly showcases her son in a playful-yet-protective tone. With over-the-top expressions and an unmistakable motherly energy, Campbell nails the assignment, reminding everyone that a Black mom’s love is deep, dramatic, and not to be tested.

Check it out below:

In Tabitha’s video, her daughter Choyce steals the show. They took on the trending challenge to promote Tabitha’s haircare line, Donna’s Recipe. Her daughter passionately made sure fans and consumers were listening to the message before her mom spoke.

“Y’all gone listen and shut up and like it,” Choyce says with quiet fierceness in the video.

Check out the video below:

Their takes on the trend are sending TikTok users into fits of laughter, and maybe, a little bit of fear. It resonates across the Internet with viewers as it taps into that fierce protector instinct, packaged in a comical, campy tone that makes it endlessly replay-able. With each video, audiences are reminded just how creative and chaotic TikTok can be when parents decide to go viral on their own terms.

Whether you’re a celebrity or not, this “show & tell” moment has officially become the internet’s new favorite threat.

Celebs Join TikTok’s Slightly Threatening & Hilarious ‘Show & Tell’ Trend was originally published on globalgrind.com