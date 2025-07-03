Listen Live
Big Beautiful Bill Passes

Published on July 3, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump’s signature “One Big Beautiful Bill” has officially become law, arriving at the White House for his signature just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. The sweeping legislation represents a significant triumph for the President and Republican lawmakers, delivering on key promises from his agenda.


The comprehensive “One Big Beautiful Bill” is packed with a wide range of policy changes. Central to the legislation are the extension of President Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, a substantial increase in military spending, and a significant allocation of funds for border security, including further construction of the border wall, and expanded resources for mass deportations. Additionally, the bill introduces new work requirements for Medicaid and bolsters existing requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).


The bill’s path through Congress was anything but smooth, marked by intense debate and razor-thin votes. It first cleared the Senate in a marathon voting session earlier this week, requiring a tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance. The House of Representatives then took up the measure, with Republican leadership navigating internal challenges to secure its final passage. Despite unified opposition from Democrats, the bill successfully made its way to the President’s desk, solidifying a major legislative achievement.

Big Beautiful Bill Passes  was originally published on wibc.com

