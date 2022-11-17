Trending On The Timeline: Odell Beckham Sues Nike

DJ Misses is here to tell you what’s trending on the timeline. Odell Beckham Jr. is suing Nike for more than $20 million, because he claims that the company didn’t honor what they had going on in their contract and their commitments. Back in 2007, Odell’s deal ended with Nike and he wanted to go over to Adidas and they were offering him $47 million. Now Nike said hold on, we can match that deal because we don’t want to lose you. And clearly they didn’t honor it in a contract. So it cost Odell millions of dollars when he could have been getting the bag with Adidas, but you know, I’ll keep you updated on that.

