Trending On The Timeline: French Montana Raises Over $226M

French Montana was recently honored. DJ Misses is about to tell you what’s trending on that timeline. Recently French Montana was honored Thursday night at the 2022 Pencils of Promise Gala for helping raise more than $226 million for health care Africa.

French Montana specifically raised these funds for Ugandan healthcare and education at the Budondo Suubi “Hope” Health Center to fund and ensure the center is equipped to serve the community. This center is a resource for new moms and their children. Shout out to you French Montana!

