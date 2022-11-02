Trending On The Timeline: What’s Your Favorite Takeoff Moment?

DJ Misses is about to tell you what’s trending on that timeline. Unfortunately, it’s another sad day in hip hop because we lost one of our favorite Migos take off at 28 years old. We all know he was the chill one, the quiet one but when he got up on that track. Oh baby, he tore that beat up okay! In the best way possible. But he lost his life yesterday due to a shooting in Houston and it was from a stray bullet and they were at a dice game, him and Quavo. I would love for all of us to send love and prayers to his family, friends and fans! I want you to comment your favorite take off moment in the comments. Mine has to be do it look like I got left off bad and bougie? Yeah, period.

