Trending On The Timeline: Megan Thee Stallion Restraining Order

Megan the Stallion is having her way in court! DJ Misses is giving you everything trending on the timeline. A Texas judge has backed up Megan Thee Stallion and granted her a temporary restraining order that she filed against 1501 Certified and her distributor 300 Entertainment. Now Megan claims that 1501 made moves to block her from using her own music in connection with the AMA’s going down Sunday.

Megan Thee Stallion was nominated for the American Music awards November 20th. The AMA’s wanted to use the song “HER” from her album Traumazine to advertise the show. However, Megan soon found out 1501 was declining the use of the song.

Megans attorney, Ira Friedman wrote, “To be sure, there is no good reason I can think of as to why 1501 is behaving this way—and this is not the first time. I believe 1501 may simply [be] trying to object to the use of Pete’s music to be used in promotional content leading up to the AMAs because Pete and 1501 have been engaged in contentious litigation for over two and a half years, and 1501 simply wants to harm Pete’s image and career.”

Let’s hope they can get this together real soon because Megan hasn’t been doing anything but being in the courts. It’s taking away from the music and her flourishing career.

