Hamas’ “Hell” Threats For Israel Show The Fails Of Fighting Fire With Fire

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The war between Hamas and Israel hit a fiery new peak recently after rockets fired from Gaza during a night of cross-border strikes killed two Israeli women today (May 11). The highly-infamous terror group seems to have no end on their all-out attack, and using “hell” as a word to describe how it’ll continue to be.

According to Daily Mail, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to “step up air-strikes” in response to the devious threats by Hamas. Residents of the Israeli city Ashkelon are said to have been running to shelters as air raid sirens commenced through the night, some even having to hide in a wardrobe due to no shelter in the house. A heap of rockets have been launched from a Palestinian enclave controlled by Hamas, with fire raining down on Ashkelon that’s left residents in both terror and ruin.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The pictures captured of the melee (which you can see here) are literally heartbreaking, depicting cities on fire spewing black clouds by the tons and families, some with infant children, running for safety and some sort of salvation. The deaths of both women killed, one in her 40s and the other aged in her mid-60s, are said to be “deplored” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Unfortunately, he’s also choosing the “fight fire with fire” angle when it comes to retaliation, with him quoted as saying, “Hamas will be hit in ways that it does not expect,’ and also adding, “We have eliminated commanders, hit many important targets and we have decided to attack harder and increase the pace of attacks.”

Although the current violence in Jerusalem can be stemmed to a clash last week between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police, this is an internal war that’s been going on in some capacity since the mid-20th century. It gets to a point where you have to ask yourself: when will this all end if an attack continues to be met with another attack?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Read up more on this over at Daily Mail, including details of the aforementioned protest clash, said to be fueled by Israel’s evictions of Muslim communities living in east Jerusalem. Be warned: the imagery can be intense for some, as it depicts some children suffering from bloody wounds.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE