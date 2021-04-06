HomeArts & Entertainment

Songs Sampled From The Earth Wind and Fire/Isley Brothers Verzuz Battle

Posted April 6, 2021

If you learned anything from Easter Sunday’s Verzuz battle between Earth, Wind and Fire and The Isley Brothers, their music has influenced a generation. So much so, that all genres of music have either covered or sampled their music for their own works. From one of the most famous sampled works, The Notorious B.I.G.‘s “Big Poppa,” Jay-Z‘s “As One” and Aaliyah‘s version of “(At Your Best) You Are Loved,” both groups will continue to remind in our hearts as other producers dab in their work

What we have done here at Some Dude Pod, we have grabbed just some of the tracks sampled from the songs played in the Verzuz battle between the Isley’s and EWF. Some tracks or artists that you might have never heard from to some of your favorites.

1. Isley Brothers – Love the One You’re With

2. 2 Too Many ‎– Where’s The Party?

3. Earth, Wind & Fire – That’s the Way of the World

4. Cam´ron – Do Ya Thing (Remix)

5. Three Six Mafia – Ridin In Tha Chevy

6. Isley Brothers – This Old Heart Of Mine (Is Weak For You)

7. Shalamar – Uptown Festival (Medley)

8. Earth, Wind & Fire – Let’s Groove

9. Kent Jones – Alright

10. Isley Brothers – Hello Its Me

11. Erykah Badu & Andre 300 – Hello

12. T.I. Featuring Governor – Hello

13. Earth, Wind & Fire – Keep Your Head to the Sky

14. Jay-Z – Reach To The Top

15. DMX – Head Up

16. The Isley Brothers – (At Your Best) You Are Love

17. Sevyn Streeter – Before I Do

18. Aaliyah – At Your Best (You Are Love)

19. Earth, Wind & Fire – Reasons

20. Bone Thugs N Harmony – Budsmokers Only

21. Cam’ron – More Reasons

22. The Isley Brothers – Harvest for the World

23. DJ Marky – Going Deaf

24. Earth, Wind & Fire – Got to Get You Into My Life

25. JV – Clown With My Crew

26. The Isley Brothers – Groove with You, Pts. 1 & 2

27. Sista – I Wanna Be Wit U

28. Jaheim – Age Ain’t A Factor

29. Earth, Wind & Fire – Love’s Holiday

30. Karen Clark-Sheard – Balm In Gilead

31. Isley Brothers – Summer Breeze, Pts. 1 & 2

32. Mase Featuring Monifah – I Need To Be

33. Alicia Keys – Slow Down

34. Earth, Wind and Fire – Be Ever Wonderful

35. Angie Stone – Be Ever Wonderful

36. Isley Brothers – It’s Your Thing

37. Salt-N-Pepa feat. E.U. – Shake Your Thang

38. Earth, Wind & Fire – Devotion

39. Yo-Yo – You Can’t Play With My Yo Yo

40. The Isley Brothers – Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2

41. Bone Thugs N Harmony – Crossroads

42. Naughty by Nature – Hip Hop Hooray

43. Earth, Wind & Fire – After The Love Has Gone

44. Master P feat. Sons Of Funk – I Got The Hook Up

45. Isley Brothers – Footsteps in the Dark, Pts. 1 & 2

46. Ice Cube – It Was A Good Day

47. J. Dilla – Won’t Do

48. Earth, Wind & Fire – Shining Star

49. MC Lyte – Paper Thin

50. The Isley Brothers – Twist and Shout

51. Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick and The Get Fresh Crew

52. Earth, Wind & Fire – Boogie Wonderland

53. The Isley Brothers – Choosey Lover

54. Bone Thugs N Harmony – Buddah Lovaz

55. Nas ft. R. Kelly – Street Dreams

56. Earth, Wind & Fire – On Your Face

57. Queen Pen – Party Ain’t A Party

58. The Isley Brothers – Voyage to Atlantis

59. Ja Rule – Daddy’s Little Baby ft. Ronald Isley

60. Earth, Wind & Fire – Beijo aka Brazilian Rhyme

61. MF DOOM – ABSOLUTELY

62. Isley Brothers – Here We Go Again (Pt. 1 & Pt. 2)

63. Will Smith – Yes Yes Y’All

64. Earth, Wind and Fire – Sun Goddess

65. MAN BEHIND THE GROOVE-LORD SUPREME & DJ GROOVE

66. The Isley Brothers – Work to Do

67. Rick Ross – Gotti Family (feat. Yo Gotti)

68. Earth, Wind & Fire – I’ll Write a Song for You

69. 2Pac – Hold on Be Strong

70. The Isley Brothers – Between the Sheets

71. The Notorious B.I.G. – Big Poppa

72. Jay-Z feat. Beanie Sigel – Ignorant Shit

73. Da Brat – Funkdafied

74. Jim Jones Feat. Trey Songs – Summer Wit Miami

75. Earth, Wind & Fire – Serpentine Fire

76. The Isley Brothers – For the Love of You, Pts. 1 & 2

77. Thug Life/2Pac – Bury Me A G

78. Deniece Williams – Free

79. Rapsody – Afeni ft. PJ Morton

80. The Isley Brothers – Don’t Say Goodnight (It’s Time for Love)

81. The Isley Brothers – Don’t Say Goodnight (It’s Time for Love), Pts. 1 & 2

82. Earth, Wind & Fire – Can’t Hide Love

83. Raheem DeVaughn – Guess Who Loves You More

84. The Isley Brothers – Smooth Sailin’ Tonight

85. The Notorious B.I.G – What’s Beef

86. Earth, Wind & Fire – Can’t Hide Love

87. Plies Featuring T-Pain – Shawty

88. Jay-Z, Omillio Sparks, Rell and Peedi Crakk feat. Young Gunz, Memphis Bleek and Freeway – As One

89. The Isley Brothers – Sensuality, Pts. 1 & 2

90. Curren$y “Life Under The Scope”

91. Earth, Wind & Fire – Getaway

92. Drew Sidora – Til The Dawn

93. The Isley Brothers – Fight the Power, Pts. 1 & 2

94. Public Enemy – Fight The Power

95. Philip Bailey feat. Phil CollinsEasy Lover

96. Wale – The Artistic Integrity

Source:Jim Jones feat. Max BIntro Hustler's P.O.M.E (Product of My Enviroment)

97. Jim Jones feat. Max B – Intro Hustler’s P.O.M.E (Product of My Enviroment)

