Kanye West Slams SNL After Issa Rae Diss: ‘I’m Praying for Her’

Kanye West has called out “Saturday Night Live” for using actress Issa Rae to mock him.

In case you missed it, Rae hosted the long-running sketch comedy series on Saturday and she took a shot at Kanye’s presidential campaign during her opening monologue.

Later on, Rae played NAACP attorney Jamele Demmings in one sketch, where she’s joined by Kenan Thompson as news anchor J. Louis Tibbs and Ego Nwodim as a freelance writer named Lisa Crowder.

Thompson asked Rae’s character who she’s voting for in the upcoming election. Her response, “I’m voting for everybody Black.”

She then explained why, saying, “For too long our people’s voices have not been heard. It’s our duty to stand together and take our power back.”

Rae’s character doesn’t care if the candidates have any experience, as long as they’re Black. But there’s one candidate she can not support, Kanye West.

“Kanye? F- him!” she said.

On Sunday, West took to Twitter to criticize SNL for using Rae, Thompson and Nwodim to try to “hold other black people back.”

“Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back. My heart goes out to Issa Rae. I’m praying for her and her family. I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful,” he wrote.

Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back My heart goes out to Issa Rae I’m praying for her and her family I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful pic.twitter.com/kExwUVVsqv — ye (@kanyewest) October 18, 2020

Many Issa fans lit up Ye’s comments to defend her, with one Twitter user writing, “Something is seriously wrong with you Kanye. Issa Rae is a wonderful, conscious, “woke” African American actress. She gives back and is respected by her peers and fans alike. You on the other hand are the opposite, you [lose] more of our respect with each tweet.”

