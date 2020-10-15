Kanye West Wins Billboard Music Awards In Gospel Category

Last night’s Billboard Music Awards went down and Kanye West got some recognition for his new venture into the world of gospel music.

Though his gospel album Jesus Is King was received to mix reviews and mostly praised by Donald Trump Jr. (we wonder why), Yeezy walked away with Top Gospel Artist, Top Christian Album, Top Gospel Album, and Top Gospel Song awards by the time the night was done.

Killer Mike for his part also got some love for the work he put in on behalf of social justice and was blessed with Billboard’s Change Maker award. This is a historic event as the ATLien has become the first artist to be bestowed with the award for his activism and continuous work for civil rights.

He's a true social justice warrior who has made exemplary strides to lead the community in positive change making advocacy. Congrats to @KillerMike for being this year's Billboard Change Maker! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/0DypBgOJRM — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 15, 2020

Virtually accepting the award with his wife by his side, Killer Mike thanked her for supporting his and promised her she wouldn’t “become a martyr” through his work for the underprivileged community. You know what they say, behind every good man is a great women who pushes him to do amazing things.

Props, Mike. Well earned and well deserved.

Peep the video below and let us know what you thought of last nights Billboard Music Awards ceremony.

