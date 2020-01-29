Blac Chyna Blasts Kylie Jenner For Taking Daughter Dream On Helicopter That Killed Kobe Bryant And 8 Others

Blac Chyna has put Kylie Jenner on blast for taking her daughter Dream for a ride onboard the very same helicopter and with the same pilot who died in the crash Sunday, killing Kobe Bryant, his teen daughter and seven other people.

“No parents should find out after-the-fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission,” Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement published on people.com.

Following news of Bryan’t death, Jenner made a point to attach herself to the publicity surrounding the crash by telling her followers on social media that she recently took Dream on the same Sikorsky S-76 chopper to celebrate the child’s birthday.

“Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her ‘distress’ that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday’s horrific crash. What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission,” said Ciani in a statement to AMI.

“No parents should find out after-the-fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission,” Ciani continued.

Back in November, Jenner documented Dream’s ride on the helicopter on social media, writing, “Took dream on her first helicopter ride,” Jenner wrote over a photo of Dream smiling in front of the aircraft. “Happy birthday baby girl.”

Ciani noted in her statement that Chyna was “distraught” when she learned about the helicopter ride. “Chyna voiced her strong objections to Rob and insisted that it never happen again,” Ciani said.

Blac Chyna and her baby daddy Rob Kardashian are reportedly in the midst of a bitter custody battle, as he seeks to gain full custody of Dream.

