Celebrities React To The Death Of Kobe Bryant On Social Media

Celebrities, politicians, and athletes from around the world have expressed their devastation over the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore was also killed in the crash, reports TMZ sports.

The two were headed to Mamba Academy for basketball practice when the helicopter crashed. The other victims have not been identified.

Bryant was 41-years-old.

Scroll through the tweets below to see reactions to their deaths below. We’re sending prayers to the Bryant family and anyone else who lost their lives in this tragedy.