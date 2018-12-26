Blac Chyna Loses License To ‘Lashed’ While Kylie Jenner Prepares Her Own Line Of Eyelashes

Blac Chyna‘s cosmetics company, Lashed, has been suspended by the State of California as her nemesis Kylie Jenner is readying the launch her own line of eyelash products.

Per The Blast:

Lashed, LLC was suspended by the Franchise Tax Board on November 1, 2018 for its “failure to file a tax return.”

A company loses the right to conduct business when it is suspended by the FTB, the California tax agency that’s responsible for collecting and enforcing personal and corporate income taxes.

The outlet goes on to say:

On top of being unable to legally run a company, suspended entities such as Lashed can’t sue or defend themselves in court, file a claim for refund, legally close or dissolve the business.

According to the FTB, suspended companies are also subject to a $2,000 penalty. All of these repercussions come after failing to respond to over two months-worth of notices.

The report also notes that Chyna faces the loss of the Lashed brand because “business entities also lose the right to use their name, meaning anyone in the state is free to try and swoop in and take ownership of the Lashed name.”

Chyna launched the Encino, California-based company in 2014 and the store has hawked a variety of cosmetics — including eyelashes and lipsticks. Despite the suspension, customers are still able to purchases items online at LashedComestics.com.

Meanwhile, Kylie is venturing into the lucrative eyelash business, as she has reportedly filed to trademark the term “KYLASH,” for her brand of artificial eyelashes, eyelash tint, etc.