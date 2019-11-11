Blac Chyna’s Tokyo Toni Reveals She Bisexual And Looking For Love On Her New Dating Show [Video]

Blac Chyna’s mom Tokyo Toni is looking for love on her new dating show after appearing on her daughter’s reality series on the Zeus network.

“Tokyo Toni: Finding Love ASAP” premiered November 10 on Zeus, and will take viewers on Toni’s journey to find a mate (male or female), with the support of her famous daughter. Peep the trailer above.

On the show, Tokyo will pick from 15 people, including one woman, as Toni claims she’s bisexual. According to The YBF, Toni ended up finding love on the show, however, she’s “still a free agent” because “there’s no wedding rings.”

Tokyo stopped by “The Real” to chop it up about her new dating show, where she revealed what type of man she’s looking for — hear what she had to say via the clips below.

Toni also sat down with the hosts of the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and “Dish Nation” to share what viewers can expect to see on her new dating show.

“Don’t get it twisted, I’m also bisexual, so I have a girl on my show as well,” she explained.

Tokyo revealed she hasn’t had sex in three years, so she’s ready to get it on with a man, woman or even a transexual.

“A transsexual. A tranny. I’ve seen girls and I’ve been like ‘Damn, she looks good’ and come to find out it’s a tranny. So, I went both ways, right? It’s still a guy in all actuality, but you look like a girl to the taste buds.”

Tokyo Toni claims to be a “cold freak,” and she’s even down with dating men who are bisexual. She does have one rule, however, when it comes to dating men = he must be Black.

“It’s something about that black man I can’t defer from. At the end of the day, if his hair is prettier than mine, no baby,” she said.

As for her celeb crushes… 50 Cent, Young Jeezy, and all the plastic surgeons in Los Angeles because “that’s where all the money is,” she said.

