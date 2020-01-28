LeBron James Says He’s ‘Heartbroken And Devastated’ In Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant

LeBron James paid tribute Kobe Bryant in a social media post which noted his heartache over the loss of his longtime friend.

“I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!” James wrote on Instagram.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna (GiGi) were among those who tragically died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California on January 26.

“I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have,” wrote James. “WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!”

