SWV Clears Up Rumors About The Meaning Of Their Hit “Rain”

It was not uncommon for artists, of any decade, to sneak hidden messages into their songs. Many of us didn’t know that D’Angelo’s “Brown Sugar” was about weed for quite a while.

You have to really listen to Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy,” to catch the implications about life and death, heaven or hell. It’s a clever trick to get people clapping and dancing to your songs while sliding in deeper or scandalous meanings.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

So it should come as no surprise that people started to look for these meanings in their favorite songs. One of them was SWV’s “Rain.” With lyrics like,

“Full as a dam at capacity

My passion’s about to explode, yeah

I can’t escape, it’s surrounding me

I’m caught in a storm

That I don’t need no shelter from…”

and…

“Rain down (on) on me

Let you’re love just fall like rain drops

Rain on me

Just

Rain down (on) on me

Let you’re love just shower me

Just rain on me.”

Some people assumed that the sistas were singing about certain biological functions that get engaged in the midst of sexual activity – like male or female ejaculate, maybe.

But it was a stretch of the imagination. And during an appearance of BET’s HER, SWV explained that those interpretations were not accurate.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

See what the women had to say about the song and other fun facts about “Rain” in the transcription and video below.

Lele: There has been so many speculations about the meaning of this song.

Coko: It’s not true.

Lele: Apparently, I had it wrong too.

Coko: Yeah, ya did.

Lele: What is the meaning of “Rain”?

Coko: It’s just rain. It’s about love.

Lele: A lot of people don’t understand, they don’t know rather that “Rain” was written for Brandy. And we’re so happy that she did not want that song. Because it made our lives a lot easier

Taj: You know what’s another fun fact about that song? A lot of people don’t realize that SWV gave a lot of artists their start. In that video, you’ll see Tyrese. Who was a baby at that time. Pharrell was a baby at that time. Just about everybody we worked with—they were babies.

Lele: Rodney Jerkins.

Coko: Another funny thing about the video is people want to know why we’re sitting down the whole video. My ankle was broken in that video.

Lele: We won’t say why.

Coko: I tripped over Lele’s shoe.

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: