Xscape’s Tiny & Kandi Talk The Queens of R&B Tour with SWV, Total, Mya, and More

The Queens of R&B are back on the main stage! Xscape’s Tiny Harris & Kandi Burruss talk about their tour with SWV, Total, Mya, and more!
SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B show swept the nation with their behind-the-scenes drama, and now the two legendary girl groups are back together—but this time on the road…and yes, they’ll be rotating the show’s closing!
Kandi discusses other projects like her new role on Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ and continued role as Roselyn Perry on the hit series ‘The Chi’. As an OG Real Housewife of Atlanta alumna, leaving the show after 14 seasons, she explains how she aims to show more of her range as an actress. Once again, Kandi “Keep A Bag” Burruss is putting in the work towards her desired EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status!
Tiny gives an update on her family, including managing her 8-year-old daughter Heiress Harris’ already thriving career, and her son King’s influence on the culture. As the legendary singer approaches her 14th wedding anniversary with husband Tip Harris, Ryan recalls how he got himself in some trouble at their wedding ceremony.
Despite decades of fame, Xscape is still going strong and selling our venues! For more info on how to get your tickets at to The Queens of R&B Tour: Xscape & SWV, visit Ticketmaster.com
