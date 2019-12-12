Common Reportedly Getting Cozy With Tiffany Haddish After Angela Rye Split

Common and CNN political analyst Angela Rye have reportedly called it quits again, and the rapper is now said to be getting cozy with Tiffany Haddish.

Common and Rye began dating in 2017 but called it quits the following year. The two remained close friends after the breakup, as she accompanied the artist to his 5th Annual “Toast to the Arts” pre-Oscar dinner party in February 2019.

In August, Common opened up about going to therapy to “fix” himself before pursuing a relationship with Angela again.

“We dated and then I had to get myself together and she was doing some work,” he told Power 105’s Angela Martina. “She’s a strong cookie, but she’s good people and really a good balance and fun, too. I need a partner who is fun because we go out there and do the work and constantly, I’m living out the things I’m passionate about. But so many times I’m talking about the things that are going on in the world, serious things in life, so I just need somebody that’s like, we can just talk and have fun.”

He then confirmed to Angie Martinez that his old flame was his new flame once again, MadameNoire reported.

“I’m really happy,” he said. “I think being able to go through situations where I didn’t do good in relationships, some of that was my responsibility, and after repeating that, being like ‘What am I doing wrong?’ and working on self, I’m able to come to a relationship more like whole. This is where I am with it, this is what I’m looking for. If things change, then let’s communicate. I’m real honest with myself. Therapy helped me to do that,” he explained.

Two months later and their relationship fizzled again.

Meanwhile, The YBF claims Common has been hanging out with Tiffany in NYC for the past few months.

Via The YBF:

“The Chi” actor/executive producer was also in attendance for the Girls Trip actress’ “Black Mitzvah” event to celebrate her 40th birthday that went down at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills last week. “Black Mitzvah” is a new stand-up comedy special starring Tiffany on Netflix.

Common also hit up an intimate birthday bash with Tiffany’s family and friends:

Common and Tiffany – who both star in The Kitchen – both paid a visit to Hollywood legend Harry Belafonte. She captioned: “Here is my #MCM ain’t he Handsome. If only young light skin wasn’t trying to block my chance to hook up with a legend #HarryBelafonte #common #sheready”

Last summer, Common and Tiffany sparked dating rumors when video of them surfaced exiting a party in New York and hopping in the same SUV.

Thoughts on this new (possible) relationship?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE