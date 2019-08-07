CNN Eyes All-Black Opinion Show For April Ryan, Bakari Sellers, Angela Rye, Andrew Gillum

CNN is reportedly planning to roll out an all-black panel show featuring regular contributors April Ryan, Andrew Gillum, Angela Rye and Bakari Sellers.

According to Page Six, the group were a hit with viewers when they appeared on the network’s morning show, “New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman” during the Democratic debates last week.

“It was the most excitement on that morning show since Chris Cuomo left as co-anchor,” a source told the outlet. “CNN is fast-tracking talks … to develop it into a stand-alone show. The early chatter is that it could start as a weekend show that would rival MSNBC’s programming with Joy Reid, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Kendis Gibson.”

Veteran White House reporter Ryan has already expressed her excitement about the possible show: “Your favorite @CNN squad was back on @NewDay today! I so enjoyed working with @Bakari_Sellers, @AndrewGillum & my girl @angela_rye.”

Ryan has also defended her native Baltimore following Trump’s attacks against Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

“We have a president who is limited in his approach when it comes to people,” Ryan said on CNN. “He believes in scaffoldings and concrete, things without a heart. This is heartless, this is not politics. It’s about humanity.”

She then noted how Trump has the authority to address the issues in Baltimore, which the President called a “rat and rodent infested mess.”

“He can change the dynamic instead of throwing the ball to someone else to catch,” Ryan said. “He is the President of the United States who would declare a state of emergency. If it’s that bad, do something about it.”

Ryan believes Trump’s attacks are all about him “playing to his base.”

“If we remember, how did he become a politician, by calling then-President Barack Obama illegitimate because he wanted to believe in his mind that he was born somewhere else other than the United States,” she said.

Watch Ryan address Trump’s attacks on Cummings and Baltimore via the clip below:

White House correspondent April Ryan weighs in on Trump's attacks against Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/VBYokZBCFc — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 29, 2019

