Did Tiffany Haddish Hook Up With Rapper Chingy? She Says So, He Says No

During a game of “Burning Questions” on The Ellen DeGeneres show this week, comedian Tiffany Haddish was asked to share some things about herself that no one knows. At one point in the game, the 39-year-old was asked if she ever dated a celebrity “that the world doesn’t know about.”
She initially said no after breaking into laughter, but switched the question around to name rapper Chingy.
“I talked about one, but was it really dating or did we just hook up?” she asked. “Chingy. It was a hookup. That was the early 00s y’all, I don’t even know if that counts anymore.”
When Ellen needed to be reminded of his breakout hit, Tiffany started singing “Right Thurr.”
All in fun, right? Well, when the rapper caught wind of Tiffany’s claims, he decided to take to Instagram to clear some things up. That’s when things got pretty awkward.
“Now @tiffanyhaddish knows damn well that’s a lie an since she lied I’m a tell the truth she use to hook up with my brother not me but she liked me,” he wrote. “Hey if we gone be honest let’s be honest😎 #chingy #facts #juslikethat”
Some people felt his response was a tad petty, but he felt he was within his right to clear his name.
“I’m grown an [sic] if I did it I would say it with no problem cause that’s jus [sic] how I am,” he said, “but come on it’s childish.”
When someone jokingly told the 39-year-old to “Just roll with it,” he said, “sorry but you don’t jus [sic] roll with lies.”