Common Reunites With Former GF, Commentator Angela Rye

In the spring, there was speculation that rapper Common and political commentator Angela Rye had rekindled their relationship after announcing their split in March 2018. She was by his side while he promoted his recent memoir, Let Love Have the Last Word. However, some people wondered if he had actually recently rekindled his relationship with ex-girlfriend Erykah Badu after they performed “The Light” together at Black Girls Rock! on Sunday. While visiting Angie Martinez after the awards this week, he clarified that he is boo’d up, but not with Erykah.

“We’re still really close and I got a lot of love for her,” he said. “[But] I’m dating somebody so…”

The 47-year-old rapper and actor would later reveal that that somebody was Angela. He did say though that Erykah would always have an important place in his life and that Angela understands that.

“It’s all good. She know that we’re always going to be — You know how you got people in your life that you’re always connected to? It may not be romantically, but you still got that connection. Erykah’s like family to me at this point,” he said. “All the things we experienced, the love that we got for each other, and she does have that thing [laughs]. But all that being said, it’s great. I’m happy in the relationship. You’ve got to be able to balance things and know like, okay I love this person, but this ain’t the person for my relationship life.”

As for where he and Angela stand after giving it another try, he says that with the help of therapy to work on his issues, they’re in a very positive place.

“I’m really happy,” he said. “I think being able to go through situations where I didn’t do good in relationships, some of that was my responsibility, and after repeating that, being like ‘What am I doing wrong?’ and working on self, I’m able to come to a relationship more like whole. This is where I am with it, this is what I’m looking for. If things change, then let’s communicate. I’m real honest with myself.

Therapy helped me to do that. It helped me to be like, some of the stuff I’m putting on this person is really stuff from my childhood; baggage I’m carrying. This ain’t that person. [It also helped me] to be able to say the things that I really want and communicate those things; and also to be able to take a situation where I’m stressed about something and not make it about them. They might not even be doing anything wrong, but you can take the stresses of your day and put that on the relationship.”

Overall, he says that he’s a better boyfriend for her now, and he’s with a person he can really have fun with, despite them both having public images that tend to be on the serious side.

“We dated and then I had to get myself together and she was doing some work,” he said. “She’s a strong cookie, but she’s good people and really a good balance and fun, too. I need a partner who is fun because we go out there and do the work and constantly, I’m living out the things I’m passionate about. But so many times I’m talking about the things that are going on in the world, serious things in life, so I just need somebody that’s like, we can just talk and have fun.”

As for where he sees them going in the future, he had no hesitations when Angie Martinez said she could see them working out for the long-term, which is a good sign.

“Let’s put that energy out there.”

