People Who Became Famous After Dating A Celebrity

Posted August 13, 2019

1. Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna gained popularity when she dated rapper Tyga in 2011.

2. Amber Rose

Amber Rose popped up on our radar when she dated Kanye West

3. Scott Disick

Did you know who he was before he dated Kourtney Kardashian and fathered their three children?

4. Cassie

Cassie was a model when she met Diddy in 2002. Four years later, she was a singer, with her single “Me&U” hitting the Hot 100 in 2006.

5. Karrueche

Karrueche Tran considered herself a model when she and Chris Brown first began dating in 2011, but no one had actually seen her anywhere.

6. David Otunga

7. Tameka Raymond

Raymond had been a celebrity stylist but no one really knew who she was until she began dating usher in 2006.

8. Tahiry

Tahiry was put on the map after being romantically linked to rapper Joe Budden, and their time on Love & Hip Hop New York.

9. Rita Ora

Rita was making music but no one really heard of her until she was romantically linked to Rob Kardashian in 2012.

10. Coco Austin

Coco Austin was a playboy model and small time R-rated film actress when she met now-husband Ice T on a music video set.

