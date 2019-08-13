People Who Became Famous After Dating A Celebrity

1. Blac Chyna Blac Chyna gained popularity when she dated rapper Tyga in 2011.

2. Amber Rose Amber Rose popped up on our radar when she dated Kanye West

3. Scott Disick Did you know who he was before he dated Kourtney Kardashian and fathered their three children?

4. Cassie Cassie was a model when she met Diddy in 2002. Four years later, she was a singer, with her single “Me&U” hitting the Hot 100 in 2006.

5. Karrueche Karrueche Tran considered herself a model when she and Chris Brown first began dating in 2011, but no one had actually seen her anywhere.

6. David Otunga

7. Tameka Raymond Raymond had been a celebrity stylist but no one really knew who she was until she began dating usher in 2006.

8. Tahiry Tahiry was put on the map after being romantically linked to rapper Joe Budden, and their time on Love & Hip Hop New York.

9. Rita Ora Rita was making music but no one really heard of her until she was romantically linked to Rob Kardashian in 2012.