It’s been rumored that Keshia Knight-Pulliam was dating fellow actor Brad James and by the looks of a recent social media post, it’s true.

The two actors attended the grand opening gala for Tyler Perry Studios this past weekend hand-in-hand. And both received stars on site, similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“What’s better than one star? Two,” she wrote under a picture where she’s seen embracing Brad James. “What a magical night! Who knew we would both get stars at the grand opening of the new [Tyler Perry Studios]…”

Pulliam’s ties to the studio date back to her work on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, while James worked on For Better Or House.

“Incredibly well deserved. And you were absolutely perfect last night,” James responded in her comments.

Congrats to them both on finding love and earning stars at the new historic site.

Keshia Knight-Pulliam Confirms She’s Dating Actor Brad James [PHOTO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com