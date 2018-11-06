CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > TV & Film

Keshia Knight-Pulliam Lands Role In Lifetime’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

The iconic Jane Austen novel, Pride and Prejuduce is getting a modern day spin for a new Lifetime movie. Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta was recently announced and is being produced by Big Dreams Entertainment and Swirl Films. The film will feature an African-American cast led by Reginald VelJohnson as Reverend Bennet, a pastor of a prominent Southern Baptist church, and his wife, Mrs. Bennet (Jackée Harry).

Deadline reports Their five daughters will be played by Reginae Carter, Tiffany Hines, Alexia Bailey, Raney Branch, and Brittney Level. Will Darcy will be played by Juan Antonio. The cast also includes Keshia Knight Pulliam.

The film is set to debut in 2019.

5 Must See Movies Of Faith
5 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Keisha Knight Pulliam , Lifetime , Movies , Reginae Carter

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close