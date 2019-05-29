O.J. Simpson Says Alleged Wild Sexual Encounter With Kris Jenner ‘Broke Her’

O.J. Simpson’s former manager is shopping a documentary that explores the theory that the former NFL star “didn’t act alone” when he allegedly murdered Nicole Brown and her friend, Ronald Goldman over two decades ago.

Simpson “had at least one accomplice,” Norman Pardo told the New York Post’s Page Six. As we previously reported, Pardo has been working on a documentary about the 1994 slayings that he has been pitching to various cable and streaming networks.

“For the first time, the most thorough investigation into the murder ever conducted will be shared with America,” Pardo said. “We have assembled a team of internationally renowned criminal investigators, experts and lawyers.”

In the doc, titled “Who Killed Nicole,” Pardo talks about a conversation he had with Simpson, who told him about the affair he had with Kris Jenner. In the early 1990’s, OJ, along with Kris, her husband at the time, Rob Kardashian (who was O.J.’s best friend), and Nicole Simpson were gathered in a jacuzzi while on vacation. When Rob and Nicole exited the hot tub, O.J. made his move on Kris, Complex reports.

“O.J. said he stood up, pulled his shorts down and, I’ll give you exactly what he said: ‘Her eyes bugged out of her head and I fucked that B until I broke her,” Pardo said in the above clip. “That was as messed up as you can possibly get.”

Kris’ sexual encounter with Kris left her in so much pain afterward that she needed to go to the hospital.

“She came to [O.J.’s] room and said, ‘Can you take me to the hospital?’” He said, ‘No. Have Rob do it.’”

Pardo believes the affair caused a great divide within both couples’ respective relationships. Shortly after the incident, Robert and Kris filed for divorce in ’91, and the Simpson’s called it quits a year later.

Simpson previously shut down rumors suggesting the is the father of Kris’ daughter Khloe Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Pardo says those involved in the documentary “believe they can not only prove Simpson was involved in their deaths,” but that the juiceman had someone else with him who aided and abetted, the Page Six report states.

