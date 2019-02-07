OJ Simpson Tells Former Trump Advisor Roger Stone To ‘Man Up, Stop Crying’ About FBI Raid On His Home

O.J. Simpson has been keeping a low profile since he was released from prison last year but when TMZ caught up with him on Tuesday, he wasted no time weighing in on a political hot topic: Donald Trump.

Simpson and Trump were friends back in the 80s and early 90s and OJ claims “he was a fun guy” but noted “I don’t know the president.”

The former NFL star slammed former Trump adviser Roger Stone during his brief chat with the TMZ cameraman, telling the political consultant to “man up, stop crying” about the recent FBI raid on his home.

The feds arrested Stone in a pre-dawn raid of his Fort Lauderdale home. He was charged with multiple felonies including five counts of false statements and one count of witness tampering for allegedly lying to Congress and obstructing Mueller’s Russia investigation, according to the Washington Post.

A federal judge is considering slapping him with a gag order but Stone argues that such restriction would greatly impact his ability to earn money during his case, which could drag on for months.

“I’m 66 years old. I do not own a gun. I do not have a valid passport. I have no prior criminal record. I’m charged with nonviolent process crimes,” Stone said to reporters outside his home Monday.

“To storm my house with greater force than was used to take down bin Laden or El Chapo or Pablo Escobar, to terrorize my wife and my dogs … It’s unconscionable.”

Simpson understands what it’s like to be raided by the FBI.

“You know, I got raided by the FBI in Miami,” he said. “Thirty-something FBI agents 5 o’clock in Miami. I had more than dogs, I had kids there. They were a little traumatized.” But, he added, “To try to compare it to El Chapo, Bin Laden? Hell, Bin Laden was carried out in a bag, not walked out in handcuffs,” Simpson said. “So, you know, man up, stop crying.”

As you know, Simpson was acquitted in 1995 of charges that he murdered his ex-wife and her friend.

