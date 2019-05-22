CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Buffalo Bills Have Player Wearing OJ Simpson’s Former No. 32

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — For the first time in 42 years, the Bills have a player wearing O.J. Simpson‘s former No. 32.

Running back Senorise Perry wore the jersey number at Buffalo’s spring practices this week.

Simpson, whose name remains on the Bills Wall of Fame, served nine years for armed robbery and assault after confronting two sports collectibles dealers at a Las Vegas casino hotel in September 2007.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was acquitted of two counts of murder in the 1994 slayings of his ex-wife and her friend Ron Goldman, but a civil court jury found him liable for wrongful death and ordered him to pay $33.5 million.

Highest Paid NFL Players
10 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Buffalo Bills , NFL , O. J. Simpson , Pro Football Hall of Fame , Senorise Perry

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close