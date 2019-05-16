Amanda Seales Had A ‘Black Girl Problem’ This Week That We All Can Relate To

| 05.16.19
Being a Black woman in America is not an easy task. Black woman face the difficulties of being a woman with the added difficulties of being Black. Amanda Seales is a celebrity but she still faces ‘Black Girl Problems.’ Earlier this week she got her hair pressed and was feeling herself…until it rained. She didn’t have a silk scarf on her so she had to improvise and use he neck scarf. She tied it into a turban to go outside. She says she looked crazy but it worked because her “edges are still laid to the Gods.”

She’s getting ready to take Smart Funny & Black on the road again in July with the Vibeonics 101 Tour. Check local venues to find out when she’ll be near you.

