Amanda Seales’ HBO Special ‘I Be Knowin’ Airs Saturday

Amanda Seales has gone from a child star to a well known comedian.

She started doing stand up comedy in November 2013 and almost five years to the date she shot her HBO special, “I Be Knowin.” She was nervous and wanting to make sure she got every word perfect. But, her producers told her to just be herself. Seales is a comic that “comes alive on stage” and they didn’t want her to lose that.

So, she went on stage and came alive. Because of that “we had to cut 20 minutes” she laughed.

Sybil saw a screening of calls it “positively brilliant.” That’s not a complement that she gives out too often so you really don’t want to miss this special.

“I Be Knowin” airs Saturday on HBO.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: