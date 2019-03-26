Kim Burrell Goes Viral For Sharing Her Preference For Le’Andria Johnson Over Fantasia [VIDEO]

Kim Burrell was recently speaking at a church and while there shared her feelings about Fantasia possibly being in a movie about Aretha Franklin. She also spoke about Le’Andria Johnson and how she prefers her over Fantasia.

The gospel singer said about Johnson, who is currently in rehab, “Girl, you got this. You are anointed, you are a chosen of the Lord. The hand of the Lord is upon your life and you’re such a warrior. I was watching her sing tonight and I was just shaking my head. If they’re going to make a movie about Aretha [Franklin], if they know a real singer they’ll call you. If they want to do Aretha any kind of justice. Now I like Fantasia, but she ain’t no Le’Andria.”

As Burrell spoke the audience chimed in and shared their opinion as well.

Burrell followed up by saying, “Why y’all don’t like to tell the truth? Ain’t no way in the world.”

Fantasia has yet to comment on how she feels about what Burrell said and instead on social media shared that she’s working on a new album and producing some videos for it.

Although Fantasia has performed at Franklin’s funeral and did a tribute for her at the Grammy Awards she isn’t tied to the Aretha Franklin biopic. According to Deadline, Oscar winner and singer, Jennifer Hudson will play the role of Franklin.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres the singer even spoke about how excited she is to play the icon.

See what Kim Burrell said at the church below.

