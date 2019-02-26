Inside Her Story: The Oscars Were Great, Now Let’s Keep It Up

The Oscars were Sunday and while there were a number of Black people nominated there is still work to be done. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with April Reigin who created the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag.

Reigin believes that her hashtag is still very relevant because the issue is not Black and white. She would like to see all “underrepresented” groups represented, meaning Asian-Americans, the LGBT community and others.

The Academy “committed to doubling the number of people of color and women” in membership ranks by 2020 and Reigin thinks that’s great! Even their film critics need to be diverse because a white man and Black woman could see the exact same movie and have completely different experiences. And, that’s “not racism that’s just what you bring to the table.”

The more diverse the Academy gets, or any organization, “the better quality output they’re going to have.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: