Halle Berry, Gabrielle Union Join #WomenDancingTogether Challenge

Women’s History Month is underway and some of the most influential female entertainers have taken to social media to show out with the #WomenDancingTogether challenge.
Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth Carter (“Black Panther”) took to Instagram on Monday to kick off the new empowering challenge. In her video, she sets the mood with Beyonce’s “Who Run the World (Girls),” and nominates Halle Berry, Gabrielle Union, Angela Bassett and more to partake in the challenge.
“Ladies! Let’s have some fun for the rest of #WomensHistoryMonth and show the world when women unite anything is possible,” she says in her clip. “I nominate @halleberry @gabunion @im.angelabassett @tasha4realsmith @lupitanyongo and @juneambrose to upload a video dancing and/or lip syncing to your favorite Women’s Empowerment Song. Use this same caption and nominate three women who inspire you to keep it going and don’t forget to use the hashtag #WomenDancingTogether @beyonce.”
Halle joined by rocking to Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor.”
“Thank you @therealruthecarter for challenging me this #WomensHistoryMonth to dance like I damn well please. This one goes out to the incredible female survivors I have encountered in my life, the women who have the tenacity to live on their own terms,” she wrote. “The ones who take risks, hustle hard and will stop at nothing to provide the best life for themselves and the people they love. Let’s keep this going! @ciara @kellyrowland @reesewitherspoon I wanna see what you got!! @destinyschild @rikerbrothers #WomenDancingTogether.”
Union also added to the challenge, along with her daughter Kaavia. The actress nominated Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba and Tracee Ellis Ross.
Thank you @therealruthecarter for starting this challenge to finish out #WomensHistoryMonth in a fun way while showing the world anything is possible when women unite! So I stretched my hips and accepted this challenge of singing, dancing, and lip syncing to my favorite female empowerment song! We have all been through something in this life. We've all fallen and didn't want to get up. We've had our hearts broken. We've all experienced failures. All women share these common truths and we can ALL rise when we stick together and uplift each other. Let's keep this going and laugh and have fun along the way. I nominate @chrissyteigen @jessicaalba and @traceeellisross to keep this challenge going! 🎵 @therealmaryjblige #WomenDancingTogether #WomenDancingTogetherChallenge
Celebrity stylist June Ambrose danced to Shania Twain’s “I Feel Like A Woman.”
#wowwednesday Fun Fact..This is how I’m celebrating The 1st day of Spring! One project I’m proud of is @TheFreshAirFund, which is led by some great women. We need more NYC kids to have a free Summer experience. If you live in the five Boroughs You can make your mark for #womenhistory month! #rockmoms Register your kid for #FriendlyTowns at the link in my Bio! Every kid deserve to feel this free!
One thought on “Halle Berry, Gabrielle Union Join #WomenDancingTogether Challenge”
Come on ladies. Lest have some fun.