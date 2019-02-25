Gabrielle Union & Jessica Alba’s New Lady ‘Bad Boys’ Series Set Shut Down Due To Serious Accident

Gabrielle Union and costar Jessica Alba will have to cool their heels for a minute because the set of their new TV drama, “LA’s Finest” has been shut down (temporarily) because of a serious accident.

Multiple people were injured on Thursday when a stunt car crashed into the video village where producers were watching the show, according to Deadline. So far, there are no details of the incident from the production team. However, an officer with the Los Angeles Port Police spoke on the incident.

“I can confirm there was an accident,” Lt. Philip Heem said, noting the accident took place Thursday afternoon at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro.

“We had two injuries,” Heem added, “one being worse than the other.”

Later, the injured parties were later identified as co-showrunners Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, who were transported to two area hospitals. Margolis has since been released; Sonnier has been transferred to another facility. Ironically, production on the upcoming series was scheduled to wrap up this weekend, but the accident has pushed that back.

Deadline is also reporting that Cal/OSHA has opened an investigation into Thursday’s accident.

A spin-off of the “Bad Boys” franchise, “LA’s Finest,” is also executive produced by Union and Alba. In the show, Union reprises her role as Sydney Burnett, a hard-charging special agent. After leaving her life in Miami behind, Burnett relocates to Los Angeles where she joins the LAPD and teams up with Nancy McKenna (Alba). Though the pair are very different, they work together to take down some of the city’s most dangerous criminals.

Look for “L.A.’s Finest” to premiere on May 13 via Spectrum Originals.

