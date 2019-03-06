Halle Berry Flaunts Vine Tattoo On Her Back In Topless Photo [Photos Inside]

Oscar-winner Halle Berry seems to have jumped on the vine tattoo bandwagon.

As reported by Pop Sugar, just a few weeks ago, Lady Gaga debuted a brand-new rose vine tat on her spine, and now, Halle is showing off a similar design inked down her back.

On Monday, the 52-year-old actress shared a provocative pic on Instagram with her tattoo on full display. The ink is a long vine with leaves on both sides running down her spine from the top of her neck to her lower back.

The pic shows the “Kidnap” star holding a frying pan over the stove in one hand and an egg in the other.

Berry captioned the topless snap, “Who says I’m not a mermaid,” with a mermaid emoji.

Several fans complimented the star in the comments, while others joked about the her cooking up eggs in the kitchen.

“Nice stove,” one commenter wrote.

“Maybe you aren’t a mermaid but that is a beautiful egg,” said another.

A third noted “Only Halle Berry and a select few other women could pull off not only the Tattoo but working over a stove in THOSE PANTS!?”

But one fan wasn’t feeling it, and wrote: “You just tarnished your Beautiful Body. You can’t improve perfection. Simple terms: You wouldn’t put a bumper sticker on a Ferrari.”

As noted by Metro UK, the back tat could possibly be fake ink as Halle attended the Golden Globes on January s wearing a red Zuhair Murad gown with a slit down her back and the tattoo wasn’t visible at the time.

Halle can next be seen playing an assassin and friend of John Wick (Keanu Reeves) in the film “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” which hits theaters May 17.

