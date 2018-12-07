John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Not Sure They Want Their Kids Rocking With Santa

Chrissy Teigen admits that she’s not sure if she and husband John Legend will have their children, 3-year-old daughter Luna and infant son Miles, believe in Santa Claus.

During a Q&A session at the Chase Unlimited Rewards #OneLessThing Holiday Pop-Up Shop in New York City, Teigen opened about the holidays and while she’s “excited to shop for” her kids because she can’t wait to “see them get excited about something,” she’s also giving the side eye to jolly ‘ol Saint Nick.

Chrissy says she and John are “establishing traditions” now that Luna is old enough to really get into holidays.

“She’s just learning about Santa. I didn’t even know if I wanted her to believe in Santa. … I had no idea which way I wanted to go with it,” she explained said. “John and I are just like, ‘I don’t know, we’ll figure it out when she asks, I guess.’”

While Teigen and husband John Legend were filming their holiday special A Legendary Christmas over Halloween time, their 2½-year-old daughter Luna Simone was “so confused” because she was expecting a bit of a different kind of seasonal celebration at the time.

“She did trick-or-treating at Universal Studios to celebrity trailers,” recalled the mother of two. “She had no idea what was happening. She still asks for Halloween. It was so weird. Honestly, [she was] probably very lucky to do that.”

“It’s definitely a stressful time, but I think now that Thanksgiving is over we can really focus and hone in on Christmas and gift-giving and just being around family,” she explained.

