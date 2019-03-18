Michael B. Jordan To Return To ‘Black Panther’ Sequel, Says Angela Bassett

As we previously reported, plans for a Black Panther sequel are already underway, and while the storyline is being kept under wraps, news about the returning cast has been revealed.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Angela Bassett seemed to confirm that the entire cast would return for the sequel, saying, “I would assume so,” before her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance, chimed in to add: “Yes, just go ahead and say it, yes! Everyone will be there, including Michael B.

In case you forgot, Jordan’s Killmonger sustained what seemed to be fatal injuries during his battle with Black Panther, leaving many fans wondering if he would return for the second installment.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther is the first comic book movie to be nominated for a best picture Oscar. It earned $1.35 billion worldwide, and became the first superhero movie to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

“To see an individual like Ryan Coogler — who had something to say, who had a story, who had a vision, who had questions about his life and his background — to put all of that into a story that resonates the way this film does was incredible,” Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told The Hollywood Reporter after nominations were announced.

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: