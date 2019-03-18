CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Michael B. Jordan To Return To ‘Black Panther’ Sequel, Says Angela Bassett

Leave a comment

As we previously reported, plans for a Black Panther sequel are already underway, and while the storyline is being kept under wraps, news about the returning cast has been revealed.

Speaking to Entertainment TonightAngela Bassett seemed to confirm that the entire cast would return for the sequel, saying, “I would assume so,” before her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance, chimed in to add: “Yes, just go ahead and say it, yes! Everyone will be there, including Michael B.

In case you forgot, Jordan’s Killmonger sustained what seemed to be fatal injuries during his battle with Black Panther, leaving many fans wondering if he would return for the second installment.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther is the first comic book movie to be nominated for a best picture Oscar. It earned $1.35 billion worldwide, and became the first superhero movie to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

“To see an individual like Ryan Coogler — who had something to say, who had a story, who had a vision, who had questions about his life and his background — to put all of that into a story that resonates the way this film does was incredible,” Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told The Hollywood Reporter after nominations were announced.

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Angela Bassett , black panther , Marvel Studios , Michael B. Jordan

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close