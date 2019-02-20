Roland Martin attended the NBA All Star game and was surprised to see so many “brothers and sisters” walking around rocking Gucci. By now you’ve probably heard about the call to boycott Gucci after they released a sweater that looked like Blackface.
A number of stars and people in the Black community have called for a full boycott. But, Floyd Mayweather has made it clear that he will not be participating. He also tried to downplay the effectiveness of an economic boycott.
Martin has an issue with this logic because why talk down on something that has been “effective in how we got to where we are today.”
“America only understands the dollar,” Martin says. And for people like Mayweather he says “as long as you keep spending at Gucci, they’re really not going to change.”
There is not a single institution that will not be effected by an economic boycott. It has worked in the past and “sometimes you’ve got to go old school to be new school.”
One thought on “Roland Martin: Economic Boycotts Are Extremely Effective”
Economic boycotts are effective when done strategically and cooperatively. Most black people; MOST PEOPLE, for that matter are not buying authentic Gucci apparel, simply because most regular people can’t afford it. So telling a group of folks to not buy products that they weren’t buying any way is a waste of time and energy. Now, the bootleg guy might make his fortune overnight, but that’s the only positive to come out of this. You want to see some changes using economic boycotts? We could start with Koreans coming into our communities and selling us overpriced hair and other nonsense; liquor stores that open dangerously close to our schools; stores that insist you hand over any bags you have on you before you can shop there…unfortunately, that’s not going to happen because hair and alcohol are much too important to way too many of us.