Roland Martin: Economic Boycotts Are Extremely Effective

Roland Martin attended the NBA All Star game and was surprised to see so many “brothers and sisters” walking around rocking Gucci. By now you’ve probably heard about the call to boycott Gucci after they released a sweater that looked like Blackface.

A number of stars and people in the Black community have called for a full boycott. But, Floyd Mayweather has made it clear that he will not be participating. He also tried to downplay the effectiveness of an economic boycott.

Martin has an issue with this logic because why talk down on something that has been “effective in how we got to where we are today.”

“America only understands the dollar,” Martin says. And for people like Mayweather he says “as long as you keep spending at Gucci, they’re really not going to change.”

There is not a single institution that will not be effected by an economic boycott. It has worked in the past and “sometimes you’ve got to go old school to be new school.”

