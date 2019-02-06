Roland Martin Talks State Of The Union With Lee Saunders

Yesterday Donald Trump gave his State of The Union address and talked about his usual topics. He said that there are more Americans working now than ever before and basically said that Americans are unified.

Roland Martin talks to Lee Saunders, President of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. Saunders feels that the President lives in “lala land” and “what he’s saying is just not true.” While he’s saying that the American people are unified he “continues to divide, he continues to lie.”

Saunders says we need to all come together “like never before to fight for the things we believe in.” This is not a time for us to sit back and complain but he called it “a movement moment.”

