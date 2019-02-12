Dapper Dan Seeks Accountability Amid Calls For Gucci Boycott

NEW YORK (AP) — Fashion collaborator Daniel “Dapper Dan” Day is seeking accountability as other celebrities call for boycotts of Gucci after the fashion house apologized for producing a sweater that was compared to blackface.

The Harlem-based designer posted on Instagram Sunday “there is no excuse or apology that can erase this kind of insult.”

Day claims the CEO of Gucci has agreed to meet with him and members of the community in Harlem.

Day collaborated with Gucci in 2017 on a menswear line.

Gucci has not responded to an email seeking comment.

The Italian fashion designer’s black wool balaclava sweater included a slit where the mouth is, ringed with what look like giant red lips.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE