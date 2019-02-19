NYPD Commander Under Investigation For Ordering Officers To Shoot 50 Cent ‘On Sight’

Apparently the NYPD took 50 Cent’s “Get the Strap” saying to heart.

According to New York Daily News, A Brooklyn precinct commander is being investigated by the NYPD for allegedly threatening 50’s life. The commander reportedly told his officers at a roll call to “shoot him on sight.”

Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez allegedly made the threat last June when the actor and rapper was expected to attend an NYPD sanctioned boxing match in the Bronx.

During a roll call inside the 72nd Precinct stationhouse, Gonzalez told his officers if they saw 50 Cent, who is a known smoker, at the boxing match they should “shoot him on sight,” a source told the New York Daily News.

“The inspector just said that at roll call,” the source said. “I’m like WTF.”

Gonzalez tried to pass off the order as a joke, but a probe was launched after word of his request made its way to police headquarters.

According to reports, Gonzalez remains on active duty and will be celebrating his 30th anniversary with the department later this year.

The timing of this incident raises a few eyebrows because, it reportedly occurred while the commanding officer was engaged in a feud with 50.

A month before the roll call, Gonzalez filed an aggravated harassment complaint, claiming 50 Cent threatened him on Instagram.

The entertainer was commenting on a lawsuit accusing Gonzalez of shaking down the owner of a nightclub when he wrote “Get the strap.”

In the complaint he filed in the department, Gonzalez said several of 50 Cent’s 18 million followers responded with their own threats against him, including “F—k this commander” and “Blast this fool,” leaving him “in fear of his safety.”

The department investigated Gonzalez’s complaint and no charges were filed.

However, in response to Gonzalez’s order to shoot the Queens rapper “on sight”, a rep for 50 Cent released the following statement:

“Mr. Jackson takes this threat very seriously and is consulting with his legal counsel regarding his options going forward,” the rep said. “He is concerned that he was not previously advised of this threat by the NYPD and even more concerned that Gonzalez continues to carry a badge and a gun.”

This is how I wake up this morning, 🤷🏽‍♂️ This guy Emanuel Gonzales is a dirty cop abusing his POWER. The sad part is this man still has a badge and a gun.

I take this threat very seriously and im consulting with my legal counsel regarding my options moving forward. pic.twitter.com/5HWk2tqYFo — 50cent (@50cent) February 17, 2019

