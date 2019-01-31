CLOSE
NYPD Won’t ID Instructors Of Officer Who Killed Eric Garner

NEW YORK (AP) — A police watchdog agency says the New York Police Department isn’t disclosing the names of instructors who trained an officer accused in the 2014 chokehold death of an unarmed Black man.

Suzanne O’Hare, of the Civilian Complaint Review Board, said at a hearing Thursday that the lack of clarity means she’s preparing to call up to 50 witnesses at Daniel Pantaleo’s disciplinary trial in May.

O’Hare, who’s prosecuting the case, plans to call at least 17 witnesses, not counting Pantaleo’s instructors. She submitted a second witness list with names of 33 people who were instructors when Pantaleo was trained.

Pantaleo’s lawyer plans to call up to 22 witnesses.

Pantaleo, who is white, is facing department charges in 43-year-old Eric Garner‘s death in July 2014.

A message seeing comment was left with the NYPD

One thought on “NYPD Won’t ID Instructors Of Officer Who Killed Eric Garner

  1. L on said:

    That POS Pantaleo should be in PRISON for MURDER!!!!!!
    CHOKE holds by PIGS ARE ILLEGAL!
    Second, Mr. Garner HAD NOT committed any damn crime!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

