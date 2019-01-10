50 Cent’s Ex, Shaniqua Tompkins, Accuses Rapper Of Having ‘Genital Herpes’

50 Cent and his ex, Shaniqua Tompkins, are back at taking shots at each other online and this time she put the rap star on blast for allegedly having herpes.

The hot mess popped off on Jan. 7 when 50 posted a photo of a body covered in a body cast. “My first international tour I came back Shaniqua was like Boo, that’s you LOL,” the meme read. He expanded in the photos caption, “She went and got her body done, I thought she was doing real estate with that money. Said what the f*** you do b****.”

Shaniqua was quick to fire back, taking to her Instagram story to post a screenshot of a Google search for ‘genital herpes,’ and added, “Can you get plastic surgery for this? Asking for my baby daddy.”

As noted by Hollywood Life, 50 and Shaniqua dated in the 90s and share a son, Marquise. However, when they split, she sued the “Power” star for $50 million, although a judge reportedly dismissed the case. The former couple has been beefing ever since.

Last month, 50 referred to Shaniqua as a “bitter old b****,” while she slammed him for being a clown. Meanwhile, 50 and Marquise don’t have a close relationship either and often trade jabs on social media.

“Y’all wonder why I don’t respect him as a man or father?” Marquise wrote after 50’s “bitter old b****” comment about his mother. “You had a good run but it’s over big fella lol it’s been a decade. You’re 40+ you can grow up any day now.”

