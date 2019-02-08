Brandon T Jackson Is Like ‘A Chappelle And Katt Williams That Don’t Slap You’

02.08.19
A lot of things have changed for Brandon T. Jackson since the last time he’s talked to the Tom Joyner Morning Show crew. He’s getting ready to welcome his fourth child! “They just keep coming,” he said. He doesn’t know where they’re coming from but it might have something to do with the fact that his wife doesn’t believe in birth control.

Jackson has been in the spotlight since he was young and there are people that look at him in disbelief that hes married and a father. “When you come out young you’re always going to be young” to people he said.

This weekend he’s performing in Dallas at the Arlington Improv. If you enjoy the “truth” and “conscious comedy” you don’t want to miss his show. He describes himself as “a Chappelle and a Katt Williams that don’t slap you.”

