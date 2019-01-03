Myra J Remembers The TJMS In It’s Early Years

Today the Tom Joyner Morning Show turns 25! Myra J was one of the original TJMS cast members. She did “tips for the single mom” and was a part of the team that produced the on air soap opera, “It’s Your World.”

Before the show aired Tom brought his crew to Jamaica to brainstorm for the show. It was there that “It’s Your World” was born. It started with an idea from Brad Sanders, Ms. Dupree and Mary Boyce. The group of them got together and began writing. It was recorded in LA and most of the cast was comedians! The show was based in a town called Wellington and everyone was wealthy because, “everyone does well in Wellington.”

Listen below to hear the very first episode of “It’s Your World.”

