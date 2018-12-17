Katt Williams Joining ‘Black-Ish’ Cast

Katt Williams is slated to join the cast of ABC’s their hit sitcom “Black-ish,” and sources close to the actor say the role could be his chance to make a great comedy comeback.

According to intouchweekly.com, Katt is confirmed to appear in one-episode as Perry, the father of new character Kyra (Quvenzhané Wallis). Kyra is Dre’s young cousin who will be living with the family as her mom can no longer properly care of her. Perry is estranged from his daughter but will pop in for an unexpected visit, the report states.

“It’s Katt’s big chance, maybe his last chance at a real comeback!” the source exclusively tells In Touch.

An insider at ABC says Katt is “sober and “he’s on his best behavior and the cast loves him.”

“It’s definitely a comeback for Katt. This is a big deal. He was on Atlanta, but this is a mainstream, family-friendly, network series. If Katt f–ks this up, he’s never getting another shot. Everyone is rooting for him, especially stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson.”

The last time fans saw Katt on the small screen was on an episode of the hit FX drama series “Atlanta,” for which he took home an Emmy.

Tracee Ellis Ross shared a video of herself and Katt on set. She captioned the clip: “LOOK WHO’S HERE ON BLACKISH ~ #kattwilliams Anyone remember the name of the episode he did on Girlfriends? Can you post the scene, and tag me and #KattTracee?”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE