Daily Caller video columnist Stephanie Hamill came for Cardi B in a Tweet on Monday, challenging her to explain how her latest “Twerk” music video helps to empower women in the era of #metoo.
Cardi responded: “It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO”
Her new video for City Girls’ “Twerk” has amassed 22.8M views since last week. Hamill, a Donald Trump supporter, was outraged over all the melanated booty shaking.
She added: “So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested?”
Hamill tweeted back agreeing that, “No means NO, NO MATTER what!” However, she claimed “this video” and others like it “sexually objectify women.” She added, “I think this hurts all women & the cause. We’re not sex OBJECTS!”
Cardi previously clapped back at conservative Tomi Lahren, who she threatened to “dog walk,” and prior to that she slammed Donald Trump for holding the country hostage with his petty government shutdown.
“All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days,” she tweeted. “Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is f***in up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens.”
In related news, Cardi wants to reunite with her cheating husband, Offset, as she shared a screenshot Tuesday of a FaceTime chat with her man — who she allegedly split with in December — and their daughter, Kulture. She captioned it … “I wanna go home.”
4 thoughts on “Cardi B Claps Back At Anchor Stephanie Hamill For Slamming Her Twerk Videos”
Ok, you do know that a win for Cardi is not a win for women of color. The only reason she’s celebrated for her ratchet antics is because she’s latina and not black. If she was black she would still be on instagram. The only reason the powers that be decided to make her a star is to further take shine away from black women. I much rather see naima supreme shining. She has actual talent.
What adress cardi b
Try it yourself . See More
Ridiculous is all I have to say. If you don’t want to be elected, don’t campaign.
This is hilarious. Cardi B. They are threaten by Cardi B. Women of Color, you are powerful and folks are envious. They don’t have to click on Cardi B, but they do. Cardi B called out that orange puppet and here come all his slave white women conservatives to the rescue. Picked a fight with Cardi B and she ain’t having it. Racist conservative white women want to call out Cardi B for twerking, but will never call out that Grand Wizard for sexually assaulting women. Those prune faced, extension wearing racists have some nerve. Get em Cardi.