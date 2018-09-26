Wale Slams Tomi Lahren For Criticizing Michelle Obama: ‘Why U So Mad Tammy?’

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren called out Michelle Obama after the former first lady praised her husband and his success as a President during a speech in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Mrs. Obama noted the “chaos and nastiness” of U.S. politics and urged people to vote in the midterm elections.

“We get the leaders we vote for, we get the policies we vote for, and when we don’t vote, that’s when we wind up with government of, by and for other people,” she said at the When We All Vote event. “Because you can’t vote some of the time and then sit out. You know we saw that happen. We experienced that. We had a great president.”

On Fox & Friends on Tuesday, Lahren took issue with Obama’s “we had a great president” remark and voiced her opinion on Twitter, telling Michelle to “sit down.”

“Michelle Obama said we ‘had’ a great president. By what measure? Not in economic growth. Not in border enforcement. Not in strength on the world stage. Sit down, Michelle,” Tomi wrote.

As expected, Tomi’s tone and telling Michelle to “sit down” angered plenty of people on twitter, including MMG rapper Wale.

“Tammy when we stand ..u mad.. when we kneel u mad… why u so mad Tammy?” Wale wrote as he shared The Hill’s article on Tomi’s comments.

As reported by hotnewhiphop.com, Wale and Tomi had an exchange on Twitter earlier this year, when she failed at clapping back at the rapper for calling her “Tammy” on a track She tried to fire back, calling him “Whale” but it completely backfired. Hence why Wale refers to her as “Tammy” in this post.

Check out his latest response to “Tammy” (below).

It didn’t take long for people to school Lahren on the Obama administration:

In the end, the internet agreed that Trump has outdone Obama in arrests and indictments within his administration.