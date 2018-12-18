Offset’s Father Calls Cardi B ‘Spiteful’; Says ‘Envy & Insecurities’ Led To Breakup

Fans and artists such as The Game to 21 Savage have weighed in on the breakup of Offset and his wife Cardi B, and now the father of the Migos rapper has added his two cents to the mix by publicly bashing his daughter-in-law.

Michael Woodward took to social media to slam Cardi over the ongoing drama with his son.

According to Offset’s dad, he’s sick of people criticizing his famous son. He also believes he rapper made a mistake by marrying a “hot headed female” like Cardi B.

Woodward, who also goes by Tony Pla on social media, is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha and he took to the Facebook group of his fraternity to unleash his version of the events surrounding the separation of the two hip-hop stars. In fact, he blames Cardi B for most of the drama.

Here’s what Mr. Woodward had to say:

“Social media is a powerful tool, but certainly no place for family situations; however, our youth, specifically my son’s wife doesn’t understand that. She seems to want to take everything to social media without regard to the devastation it has on others, past present and future or specifically what it does to the other children.”

“…my son is not innocent, as he has done his share of dirt, but the whole scenario is a never-ending drama session.”

“People do and say hurtful things about my family daily; specifically, my child. While he ain’t perfect, he is mine and as a parent I have a duty to protect him. Right now, I cannot do that.”

On why Offset and Cardi B’s marriage didn’t work:

“It’s a tic for tack, mudslinging, situation fueled by jealousy, envy, insecurities, psychological issues, drugs, etc. etc., etc..”

“Like most young adults, he doesn’t always do what he’s advised to do, but we are talking about a 25-year-old with an unlimited supply of money, women chasing him, people at his disposal, etc. Couple that with a hot headed female that thrives off of social media attention and is on the same financial level as/above him and it’s a recipe for disaster.”

Why he says Cardi released baby Kulture’s picture out of spite:

“She released the baby picture out of spite. It was supposed to come out in his album. She basically screwed my whole family over that vowed not to release pictures to social media.”

How the family has been affected by Offset and Cardi B’s split:

“You all do not know how that effects the rest of the family from late night phone calls, emergency travel, news media, etc. I did not sign up for this.”

“Last week when Cardi posted the divorce video, I could not get any work done at work (I own my own business) as the phone calls, textx, DM’s, etc. where non stop.”

“My whole family is in an uproar right now and I cant fix it. I am usually the fixer…”

Check out Offset’s pops’ full Facebook post:

