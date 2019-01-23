CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Cardi B Is Getting Her 1st Las Vegas Residency

Leave a comment

(Photo by AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cardi B will have her first Last Vegas residency this spring.

Palms Casino Resort announced Wednesday the 26-year-old singer’s appearance as part of its debut of KAOS, a dayclub and nightclub amphitheater-style complex that is set to open in April.

Above and Beyond, G-EAZY, Kaskade and Skrillex are among the other artists who will have exclusive residencies at the complex.

KAOS is part of the Palms’ $690 million renovation that features state-of-the-art technology designed to enhance performances including a rotating 360-degree DJ booth.

Tickets for select dates are available.

Celebs That Can’t Stand Cardi B!
7 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

cardi b , Las Vegas , vegas residency

One thought on “Cardi B Is Getting Her 1st Las Vegas Residency

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close