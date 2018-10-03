Celebs That Can’t Stand Cardi B!

1. Nicki Minaj There were rumors of beef between the two ladies and initially both of them denied it. But lately there’s no denying it! They have been throwing major shade at eachother online and even got into a physical altercation during New York Fashion Week,

2. Joseline Hernandez Cardi B took her Love & Hip Hop platform and ran with it making a successful career for herself! Meanwhile, fellow Love & Hip Hop star Joseline Hernandez has failed to replicate those money moves, and she seems pretty upset about it. In November 2017, Hernandez released a diss track called “Hate Me Now,” in which she bashes an unnamed Bronx rapper with gang ties who fans widely believe must be Cardi B.

4. Azealia Banks According to Complex, Banks wrote that Cardi, who is of Dominican and Trinidadian descent, is only considered black when it’s convenient, calling her the “poor man’s nicki [minaj].” She also called Cardi a “caricature of a black woman” and declared that she’d lowered the bar for black women’s culture

6. Monice Slaughter Monice and Cardi’s sister exchanged words when Carolina realized that Monice was liking comments bashing Cardi online. Slaughter then tweeted that she was a huge fan of Cardi, insisting that if she did happen to like anything negative about her, it was nothing more than an accident. Was that diplomacy or deceit?